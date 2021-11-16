Women’s Staff Network Luncheon

What is Women’s Staff Network? The TTU Women Staff Network is an initiative sponsored by the President's Gender Equity Council and Women's & Gender Studies. The purpose of this network is to support and inspire TTU women's staff by cultivating a spirit of collaboration and elevating the power of women's voices.





Please join us Tuesday, November 16th from 12p-1p at the TLPDC Rm 150 as we relaunch the Women’s Staff Network!





This event will be filled with food, mingling, information about our plans for Spring 2022 and an opportunity to share what YOU, as TTU women’s staff, want out of this network. We would love to meet with each of you and start building this network of amazing women. Lunch will be provided in partnership with Women’s and Gender Studies!





To RSVP, please complete click here to complete our RSVP form by Tuesday, November 9th at noon.