|
Anyone who donates between 11/8 - 11/14 to the State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC), will be eligible for the drawing on 11/15. Prizes include:
_ Singed Baseball
_ MBB Tickets -TTU vs. Arkansas State- Tuesday 12/4 7pm
_ MBB Tickets TTU vs. Lamar University 11/27
The drawing will take place Monday, November 15th Winners will be notified at that time.
Donate today: State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC)
Thank you for supporting the SECC!
|Posted:
11/8/2021
Originator:
Ariea Alexander
Email:
ariealex@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Categories