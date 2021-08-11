Anyone who donates between 11/8 - 11/14 to the State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC), will be eligible for the drawing on 11/15. Prizes include:

_ Singed Baseball

_ MBB Tickets -TTU vs. Arkansas State- Tuesday 12/4 7pm

_ MBB Tickets TTU vs. Lamar University 11/27







The drawing will take place Monday, November 15th Winners will be notified at that time.

Donate today: State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC)

Thank you for supporting the SECC!



Posted:

11/8/2021



Originator:

Ariea Alexander



Email:

ariealex@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization

