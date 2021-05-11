TOSM Staff will perform maintenance on the following systems Sunday, November 7th, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm CST. During this maintenance, these systems will be unavailable: All Banner Applications, including Student Registration

DegreeWorks

Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)

AppWorx

CAS

Cognos (All reporting)

Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

ECRT

Banner Integration for eProcurment

Texas Tech Mobile

Xtender

Banapps

Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)

Recruit

Advise

FormFusion

IntelleCheck

Axiom

fsaATLAS

Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)

MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)

TouchNet/Banner Integration

Jira

Confluence

TimeClock Plus

If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

11/5/2021



IT Help Central



ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



ITHC





Employee Announcements

Student Announcements

