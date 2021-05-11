TOSM Staff will perform maintenance on the following systems Sunday, November 7th, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm CST. During this maintenance, these systems will be unavailable:
- All Banner Applications, including Student Registration
- DegreeWorks
- Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
- AppWorx
- CAS
- Cognos (All reporting)
- Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
- ECRT
- Banner Integration for eProcurment
- Texas Tech Mobile
- Xtender
- Banapps
- Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)
- Recruit
- Advise
- FormFusion
- IntelleCheck
- Axiom
- fsaATLAS
- Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)
- MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
- TouchNet/Banner Integration
- Jira
- Confluence
- TimeClock Plus
If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.