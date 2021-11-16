To electronically consent to receive your Forms W-2 and 1095-C electronically, please use the following navigation:
· Log into the Raiderlink/WebRaider portal
· Select the Payroll & Tax tab
· Select Electronic Regulatory Consent from Annual Tax Information section
· Check Consent to receive Form W-2 electronically
· Check Consent to receive Form 1095-C electronically
· Click on Submit
You will notice a confirmation at the top of your screen verifying that Electronic Consent was submitted successfully. You will receive an email notification once the Forms W-2 and 1095-C are available to be accessed for the year.
If you consent to receive your Form W-2 electronically, you will not receive a paper copy. The deadline to update your electronic consent is December 17, 2021.
For more information or questions, please contact webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu.
In preparation for the end of the calendar year and issuance of the Forms W-2 and 1095-C, Payroll & Tax Services highly recommends that all employees review and/or update their Permanent Address. All W-2 and 1095-C forms for 2021 for employees without electronic consent will be mailed to the employee’s permanent address on file. The deadline for address updates for Forms W-2 and 1095-C is December 17, 2021.
Terminated employees should contact their HR office to make changes to their permanent address if they are unable to access Raiderlink/WebRaider.
To review your address, please use the following navigation:
· Log into the Raiderlink/WebRaider portal
· Select the Employee tab
· Select Employee Dashboard
· Select My Profile (Located below employee name)
· Select edit icon to the right of Permanent Address
To update your address, please use the following navigation:
· Select Current under the Permanent heading
· Update the information
· Use Today's date in the "Valid From This Date" field
· Do not enter any date in the Until This Date field
· Click Submit
