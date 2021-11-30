To electronically consent to receive your Forms W-2 and 1095-C electronically, please use the following navigation:



· Log into the Raiderlink/WebRaider portal

· Select the Payroll & Tax tab

· Select Electronic Regulatory Consent from Annual Tax Information section

· Check Consent to receive Form W-2 electronically

· Check Consent to receive Form 1095-C electronically

· Click on Submit

You will notice a confirmation at the top of your screen verifying that Electronic Consent was submitted successfully. You will receive an email notification once the Forms W-2 and 1095-C are available to be accessed for the year.

If you consent to receive your Form W-2 electronically, you will not receive a paper copy. The deadline to update your electronic consent is December 17, 2021.

For more information or questions, please contact webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu.

In preparation for the end of the calendar year and issuance of the Forms W-2 and 1095-C, Payroll & Tax Services highly recommends that all employees review and/or update their Permanent Address. All W-2 and 1095-C forms for 2021 for employees without electronic consent will be mailed to the employee’s permanent address on file. The deadline for address updates for Forms W-2 and 1095-C is December 17, 2021.



Terminated employees should contact their HR office to make changes to their permanent address if they are unable to access Raiderlink/WebRaider.



To review your address, please use the following navigation:



· Log into the Raiderlink/WebRaider portal

· Select the Employee tab

· Select Employee Dashboard

· Select My Profile (Located below employee name)

· Select edit icon to the right of Permanent Address



To update your address, please use the following navigation:



· Select Current under the Permanent heading

· Update the information

· Use Today's date in the "Valid From This Date" field

· Do not enter any date in the Until This Date field

· Click Submit





For more information or questions, please contact webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu.