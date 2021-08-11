Raider Education is HIRING! We need you to make a difference on campus!

Raider Education, a unit within the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will be hiring 2-3 peer educators in the coming weeks. We are looking for individuals that are excited to spread the word on campus about Inclusive Leadership, Cultural Awareness, Anti-Racism, and Allyship!

We will provide the training you need to become well-versed in Raider Education topics and facilitation techniques. We just need people that are ready to head out and provide fun, educational, and interactive workshops for other students and student groups on campus!

Please consider applying for one of our peer educator positions. Hours are flexible and the workplace is very friendly and team oriented.

APPLY HERE!

If you have any additional questions about the position, please feel free to reach out to Cory Hamilton, Director.