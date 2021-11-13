Join the Student Activities Board (SAB) for RaiderGate: A Student Tailgate Tradition as Texas Tech takes on Iowa State at 2:30 pm on November 13, 2021.





Passes are available at RaiderGate.ttu.edu.





Fall 2021 RaiderGate updates: Entry gates will close one hour before kickoff and no vehicles will be allowed to enter at that time. RaiderGate activities will end at kickof f and the lot will be cleared by RaiderGate staff and security. Vehicles must remain in the lot until the end of the game, or four hours after kickoff, whichever comes first.





Contact the Student Activities office at (806)742-4708 or sab@ttu.edu with any questions.