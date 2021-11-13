TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
FREE RaiderGate passes available now!
Join the Student Activities Board (SAB) for RaiderGate: A Student Tailgate Tradition as Texas Tech takes on Iowa State at 2:30 pm on November 13, 2021.

Passes are available at RaiderGate.ttu.edu.

Fall 2021 RaiderGate updates: Entry gates will close one hour before kickoff and no vehicles will be allowed to enter at that time. RaiderGate activities will end at kickoff and the lot will be cleared by RaiderGate staff and security.  Vehicles must remain in the lot until the end of the game, or four hours after kickoff, whichever comes first.

Contact the Student Activities office at (806)742-4708 or sab@ttu.edu with any questions.
Posted:
11/11/2021

Originator:
Claire Nevarez

Email:
Claire.Nevarez@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities

Event Information
Time: 9:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 11/13/2021

Location:
R1 Parking lot

Categories