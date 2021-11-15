The Geoscience Society is hosting a joint meeting with the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) and the Geoscience Leadership Organization (GLO). At this meeting, we are hosting an early career roundtable with 6 TTU alumni/current students who work in different sectors of geoscience. Our panel will share their professional experiences. This is a great opportunity to learn about different jobs in the field, tips on networking and finding a job, and more!

11/11/2021



Emily Fischer



Emily.L.Fischer@ttu.edu



N/A



5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

11/15/2021



Science Building, room 234



