Geoscience Early Career Roundtable
The Geoscience Society is hosting a joint meeting with the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) and the Geoscience Leadership Organization (GLO). At this meeting, we are hosting an early career roundtable with 6 TTU alumni/current students who work in different sectors of geoscience. Our panel will share their professional experiences. This is a great opportunity to learn about different jobs in the field, tips on networking and finding a job, and more!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Emily Fischer

Emily.L.Fischer@ttu.edu

Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 11/15/2021

Science Building, room 234

