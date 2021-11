The deadline for Manual Check Requests for calendar year 2021 is December 10th. Requests received by 5 pm central time December 10th will be paid December 17th. Any requests received after the December 10th deadline thru December 31, 2021 at 5pm central time will be paid on January 7, 2022.

All overpayments must be paid by 5 pm central time December 10, 2021 to ensure the employee’s 2021 Form W-2 is accurate.