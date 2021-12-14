Departments, please have all your non-exempt employees submit their timesheets for the December 1st—15th pay period on time and approved by December 17th to avoid a delay on their December 23rd pay date. Employees who do not submit their timesheet timely will need a manual check request submitted by their department. Manual Check Requests for the December 1st—15th period will pay on January 7, 2022.

The EOPS deadline for the December monthly payroll is 5 pm central time, December 18th. EOPS must be fully approved by this time to process and pay on the January monthly paycheck.