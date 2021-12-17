TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
December Timesheets and EOPS

Departments, please have all your non-exempt employees submit their timesheets for the December 1st—15th pay period on time and approved by December 17th to avoid a delay on their December 23rd pay date. Employees who do not submit their timesheet timely will need a manual check request submitted by their department.  Manual Check Requests for the December 1st—15th period will pay on January 7, 2022.

 

The EOPS deadline for the December monthly payroll is 5 pm central time, December 18th.  EOPS must be fully approved by this time to process and pay on the January monthly paycheck.

 

 
Posted:
12/17/2021

Originator:
Phyllis Taylor

Email:
phyllis.taylor@ttu.edu

Department:
Payroll and Tax Services


Categories