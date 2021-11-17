TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Juvenile and Social Justice Undergraduate Research Practicum

The Positive Youth Development (PYD) Lab is recruiting students across majors to participate in social and juvenile justice projects with the Lubbock community: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hdfs/research/positive_youth_development/

Our lab offers opportunities for  students excited to gain "hands-on" research experience using participatory action research and mixed-methods (quantitative-qualitative data) working with diverse national and international projects aimed at supporting positive youth development, resiliency and well-being.

For more information, contact Dr. Elizabeth Trejos elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu  
Posted:
11/17/2021

Originator:
Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo

Email:
elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies


Categories