Emergency maintenance has been scheduled for the ODS this evening, Monday, Nov. 8th, from 8:00-8:30 pm CST. During this brief window, the ODS will be unavailable as well as Cognos reporting and any other applications that use ODS data. Raiderlink will not be impacted by this maintenance.

If you experience issues with the ODS system outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

11/8/2021



IT Help Central



ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



ITHC





IT Announcements

Banner News and Tips for Employees