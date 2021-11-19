November 19th Meeting

Please join us on Zoom!

3pm - 5pm

In our November meeting we will have 2 speakers, Dr. Allison Whitney, Associate Professor of Film and Media Studies; and, Dr. Jennifer Marciniak, Director of the Graduate Writing Center who will speak with us about our CVs. If you'd like to participate in the second half of the discussion, please see below.

Please send a copy of their CV (or resume they want to turn into their CV), plus the answers to the following questions:

Current Position

Purpose of revising your CV (tenure, new academic job, moving out of academia, etc):

Please answer the following questions. The more information you provide, the more feedback can be targeted towards your needs:

What do you think is good about your CV, as is? Why?

What are you unsure of about your CV? Why?

What kind of feedback would you like on your CV?

Anything else you want to add?

Please send your CV and answers to these questions to esther.de-leon@ttu.edu by Monday, Nov. 15, at 5pm. We will submit these to Dr. Marciniak to provide feedback.