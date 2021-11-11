There will be short info sessions on November 16th and 17th held to learn about becoming an SI leader:

Tuesday, November 16 - 3PM in Holden 74 Wednesday, November 17 - 1PM on Zoom (link to session: https://zoom.us/j/2666991025)

Come hear about our available undergraduate positions from professional staff and student leaders in our department!

Postions available: ACCT 2301 - Managerial Accounting CHEM 1307 - Principles of Chemistry I CHEM 1308 - Principles of Chemistry II CHEM 3306 - Organic Chemistry II FIN 3320 - Financial Management MATH 1330 - Introductory Mathematical Analysis I ME 2301 - Statics ME 2322 - Engineering Thermodynamics I

Contact Will Lopez at william.s.lopez@ttu.edu for additional information about SI Leader or student assistant positions. Posted:

11/11/2021



Originator:

Sarah Damron



Email:

Sarah.Damron@ttu.edu



Department:

Support Ops for Academic Retention





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

