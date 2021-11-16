Join The Fresh Plate at Bledsoe/Gordon for an early Thanksgiving!
Thanksgiving Special Menu
- Sliced Turkey with gravy
- Sliced Ham
- Mashed Potatoes
- Sweet Yams
- Green Bean Casserole
- Dinner Rolls
- Cranberry Sauce
- Pumpkin & Pecan Pie
Available at lunch and dinner on Wednesday, November 17th, while supplies last!!!
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, credit cards, and checks. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
