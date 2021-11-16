Join The Fresh Plate at Bledsoe/Gordon for an early Thanksgiving!



Thanksgiving Special Menu

Sliced Turkey with gravy

Sliced Ham

Mashed Potatoes

Sweet Yams

Green Bean Casserole

Dinner Rolls

Cranberry Sauce

Pumpkin & Pecan Pie

Available at lunch and dinner on Wednesday, November 17th, while supplies last!!!

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, credit cards, and checks. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @EatAtTexasTech

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu