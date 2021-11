Feeling stressed out ? Want to learn new coping techniques ? Come join our Self-Care webinar! We will be discussing the best practices on how to care for your wellbeing! Topics include:

_ Stress Identification and Stress Management

_ Healthy Eating Habits

_ Physical Ways to Reduce Stress

_ Managing Stress in The Workplace

The webinar will be held on zoom: click here November 19th at 6:30pm.

See you there!







Posted:

11/12/2021



Originator:

Ariea Alexander



Email:

ariealex@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 11/19/2021



Location:

zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars