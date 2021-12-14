The Military and Veterans Programs Department is very excited to announce that our GREENZONE Training revamp is complete, and we are ready to roll!

We have two upcoming classes: December 14, 2021, and January 4, 2022, 8:30am – 1:30pm.

Students, staff and faculty are all invited to attend this very important training to learn about military culture, what resources are available for the military affiliated population on campus and how to foster a military affiliated inclusive campus at TTU.

Lunch will be provided.

GREENZONE Training Modules:

Module 1: State and Federal Benefits

Module 2: Veterans and Mental Health

Module 3: Veterans and Student Disability Services at Texas Tech

Module 4: Advising Student Veterans

Please register at:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/mvp/GZregistration.php