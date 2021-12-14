We have two upcoming classes: December 14, 2021, and January 4, 2022, 8:30am – 1:30pm
Students, staff and faculty are all invited to attend this very important training to learn about military culture, what resources are available for the military affiliated population on campus and how to foster a military affiliated inclusive campus at TTU.
Lunch will be provided.
GREENZONE Training Modules:
Module 1: State and Federal Benefits
Module 2: Veterans and Mental Health
Module 3: Veterans and Student Disability Services at Texas Tech
Module 4: Advising Student Veterans
Please register at:
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/mvp/GZregistration.php