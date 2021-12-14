We have two upcoming classes: December 14, 2021, and January 4, 2022, 8:30am – 1:30pm Students, staff and faculty are all invited to attend this very important training to learn about military culture, what resources are available for the military affiliated population on campus and how to foster a military affiliated inclusive campus at TTU. Lunch will be provided. GREENZONE Training Modules: Module 1: State and Federal Benefits Module 2: Veterans and Mental Health Module 3: Veterans and Student Disability Services at Texas Tech Module 4: Advising Student Veterans Please register at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/mvp/GZregistration.php Posted:

12/10/2021



Originator:

Sierra Mello Miles



Email:

Sierra.Mello@ttu.edu



Department:

Military and Veteran Programs



Event Information

Time: 8:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 12/14/2021



Location:

TBD



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

