Student Health Services Invites you to give the gift of life by donating at our Annual Christmas Blood Drive Wednesday, December 15, 2021 11 am to 2:15 pm 1003 Flint Ave. Room 100 Texas Tech Main Campus Sign up by contacting Aleese Handley (806-743-6751) or at the link below! https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa/appointment/guest/phl/timeSlotsExtr?token=1PLVENorHDM4dxqkiQkLyqcCmjH0CNzwzUDrsFAChuE%3D Posted:

12/9/2021



Anita Patel



anita.patel@ttuhsc.edu



Student Health Services Lbk



Time: 11:00 AM - 2:15 PM

Event Date: 12/15/2021



Room 100 Student Wellness Building



