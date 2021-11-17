The Institute for Leadership Research invites you to attend a Presentation by Distinguished Professor Don Kluemper (University of Illinois Chicago) on the dark side of leadership. Attendees will benefit from learning about the nuances of leadership effectiveness emanating from positive and negative forms of leadership that are grounded in an evidence-based perspective.

Don Kluemper is an Associate Professor of Management and Director of the Institute for Leadership Excellence and Development (iLEAD) at the University of Illinois at Chicago and was formerly a faculty member at Louisiana State University and Northern Illinois University. He received his Ph.D. in Management from Oklahoma State University in 2006 after a career as the Director of Human Resources of a 250+ employee non-profit organization. Don’s research focuses on personality, workplace mistreatment, and leadership and has been published in outlets such as the Journal of Applied Psychology, Journal of Management, Personnel Psychology, Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, Journal of Organizational Behavior, Leadership Quarterly, among others. In addition, some of Don’s research has been featured in media outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, Time Magazine, and National Public Radio. Regarding teaching, Don has taught courses at the undergraduate, masters, and PhD levels and has won various teaching awards.