Please join us for our November Staff Senate - Diversity Committee, R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talk.
This month our focus is on Veterans and "Returning the Service: Understanding and Supporting our Military Members".
Our panelists for this discussion will be:
Chad Wheeler, CEO, Open Door (Community Member Panelist)
Steve Maxner, Director, Vietnam Center (TTU Staff)
Sierra Mello-Miles, Director, Military and Veterans Program (TTU Staff)
Jake Linton, Research Administrator I, Research Services (TTU Staff)
The discussion will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16th from 12:30 - 1:30 via Zoom Webinar.
RSVP: bitly.com/Nov2021REDTalk
R.E.D. Talks are open to the public. We welcome anyone from the TTU/TTUHSC campuses, Lubbock, surrounding communities (and beyond) to join!