November Staff Senate RED Talks

Please join us for our November Staff Senate - Diversity Committee, R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talk.

This month our focus is on Veterans and "Returning the Service: Understanding and Supporting our Military Members". 

Our panelists for this discussion will be:

Chad Wheeler, CEO, Open Door (Community Member Panelist)

Steve Maxner, Director, Vietnam Center (TTU Staff) 

Sierra Mello-Miles, Director, Military and Veterans Program (TTU Staff) 

Jake Linton, Research Administrator I, Research Services (TTU Staff)

The discussion will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16th from 12:30 - 1:30 via Zoom Webinar.

RSVP: bitly.com/Nov2021REDTalk

R.E.D. Talks are open to the public. We welcome anyone from the TTU/TTUHSC campuses, Lubbock, surrounding communities (and beyond) to join! 
Posted:
11/11/2021

Originator:
Lauren McDonald

Email:
lauren.mcdonald@ttu.edu

Department:
Library

Event Information
Time: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 11/16/2021

Location:
Zoom Webinar

