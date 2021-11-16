Please join us for our November Staff Senate - Diversity Committee, R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talk.

This month our focus is on Veterans and "Returning the Service: Understanding and Supporting our Military Members".

Our panelists for this discussion will be:

Chad Wheeler, CEO, Open Door (Community Member Panelist)

Steve Maxner, Director, Vietnam Center (TTU Staff)

Sierra Mello-Miles, Director, Military and Veterans Program (TTU Staff)

Jake Linton, Research Administrator I, Research Services (TTU Staff)

The discussion will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16th from 12:30 - 1:30 via Zoom Webinar.

RSVP: bitly.com/Nov2021REDTalk