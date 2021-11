The TTU ID Office has partnered with Raider Red's Food Pantry to give back to the students who need it! We are collecting donations at our office in the SUB, room 105 next to Prosperity Bank, from November 15th to November 19th. Our office hours are Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm.





Any student or employee who donates a box/bag of cereal or a box of granola bars will receive a ID cardholder of your choice.