School of Art will be hosting a reception on Thursday, November 18th from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. in the Art Building Foyer, to celebrate the opening of our newest exhibitions; Cathy McClure: Re-Imagineering , and Witness , curated by Efrem Zelony-Mindell.





Cathy McClure, alumna of School of Art Jewelry Design & Metalsmithing program, is an anti-disciplinary artist with a strong background in metalsmithing, design and installation. For this show, Cathy McClure: Re-Imagineering, she has created video, sculpture and 2D works that are born from eviscerating battery-operated stuffed animals with scissors. Her process is a cathartic and deeply metaphorical act relating to imagined techno-futures, lost youth and rampant consumerism.





The artists included in Witness explore the personal, the psychological, the communal, and the unidentifiable. Only together with their differences will common goals and new missions come to true form, be realized and pursued. The exhibition is a small step into the direction of a world cognizant of the values of critical race and gender theory.



