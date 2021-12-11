This is an advanced Chinese language course, aiming to develop students advanced Chinese language skills through authentic and interesting Chinese movies. Students are expected to improve speaking, reading, listening, and writing skills by immersing in selected movie clips and TV programs. In the classroom, students will watch different genres, such as animation, comedy, drama, historical, and war. Besides improving Chinese language proficiency and competence, students will explore Chinese culture and compare the differences with US culture. The classroom activities include watching movie, voice-over, role-play, games, discussion, and presentations.

F2F, meets 12-12:50 am, MWF, CMLL113 prereq for CHIN2302 or with the approval of instructor

If you have any question, please contact with Dr. Yanlin Wang, Yanlin.wang@ttu.edu