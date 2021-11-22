This course is designed to help students to understand Chinese culture through learning the basic and high frequently used Chinese characters. Students will acquire a unique window by deconstructing Chinese characters aiming at understanding how Chinese people interpret the nature and society and visualize the world. The course will illustrate the etymology of Chinese characters by the intuitive visual aids. The interesting topics exploring the relationships of Chinese culture and characters cover nature and characters, human body and characters, Chinese architecture and characters, Chinese folk customs and characters, Chinese philosophy and characters, Chinese arts and characters, clothing and characters, food and characters, transportation and characters, etc.. The course will be conducted by lectures combined with classroom discussion and short videos. Students will do the classroom activities, like discussion, stories-telling, charades, competitive games, projects, to demonstrate their understanding on the target Chinese characters and the culture they present

It will be applied for the minor, major, or double major in Chinese.

Meets 1-12:20 pm, TTH, Education 369,

No prerequisites! Taught in English!

If you have any question, please contact with Dr. Yanlin Wang, Yanlin.wang@ttu.edu