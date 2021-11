The time of GIVING is here! Participate in Tech-Can-Share by donating food for Raider Red's Food Pantry. You can drop off the food items in the SAB office all through November 30. We will also be doing Pop events on November 19th and 29th in the SUB's Copymail from 11am-2pm. Donate food items to be entered to our GIVEAWAY!! for every 5 items you bring, you can get TWO entries in our GIVEAWAY!!!