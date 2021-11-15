New locations added to Transact for mobile ordering! Einstein’s Bros® Bagels at The Commons, Sam’s Express Wholesale at Hulen/Clement, and Fazoli’®s, Subs & Wraps, and Toss’d Salads from The Market are now available for ordering in the Transact Mobile App!

Keep watching for more campus favorites to be added in the spring!

Red Raiders can use the Transact Mobile Ordering App to order food for pickup with an on-campus Dining Plan from Hospitality Services. Get $3 off your next order of $7 or more by using code WRECKEM at checkout. Valid thru May 3rd, 2022.

Check out the video on how to download Transact Mobile Ordering App! When placing your first order, be sure to select your correct on-campus Dining Plan at checkout!

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, credit cards, and checks. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus dining, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @EatAtTexasTech



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality@ttu.edu