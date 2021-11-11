THANKSGIVING DEADLINES:

· Proposals that need to be submitted prior to the Thanksgiving holiday must be submitted to ORS by November 19, 2021.

· Agreements that need to be executed prior to the Thanksgiving holiday must be submitted to ORS by November 17, 2021.

Faculty should be mindful that staffing may be reduced prior to the break.

WINTER BREAK DEADLINES:

· Proposals that need to be submitted prior to the Winter Break must be submitted to ORS by December 16, 2021.

· Agreements that need to be executed prior to the Winter Break must be submitted to ORS by December 13, 2021.

Faculty should be mindful that staffing may be reduced prior to the break.