In the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation, Texas Tech has partnered with Market Lubbock, Inc. to establish the Presidents’ Startup Innovation Award. This award is designed for the presidents of Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to recognize and select startups that exemplify innovation and commercialization.

The objective of the Presidents’ Startup Innovation Award is to support Texas Tech students, faculty, staff innovators and entrepreneurs who need seed grants for equipment or space to support their startup at the Innovation Hub at Research Park.



Each institution will award the following in February 2022:

1 $25,000 award

1 $15,000 award

2 $5,000 awards



There are 4 awards by each president for a total of 8 awards.



The deadline for applications is January 7th, 2022 . Applicants can apply here.



For additional information on the application process, the award selection rubric, the Innovation Hub at Research Park, and other details, please visit the Presidents’ Startup Innovation Award homepage here. Please direct all other questions to Kimberly Gramm, Associate Vice President of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at kimberly.gramm@ttu.edu. Posted:

11/11/2021



Originator:

Ganga Baskar



Email:

Ganga.Baskar@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park





