Scheduled Maintenance for Security & System Updates
Telecommunications will apply security and system updates nightly from 10 pm - 4 am CST, Monday, November 15 through Thursday, November 18. Due to high availability system architecture, no major impact is expected. The following systems may experience momentary interruptions during this time:
  • eRaider Web Sign-In
  • Shibboleth authentication
  • Domain Name System (DNS)
  • Dynamic Host Configuration (DHCP)
  • Remote Access Service (Wireless, PCI, Remote Desktop Gateway, and VPN)
  • TTU.EDU & TTU.NET Windows domain services
  • Phone & Instant Messaging Services
  • UC Faxing Services
  • University Call Center
  • Campus Software Download 
  • eRaider Account Management System (eRAMS)
If you experience issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
11/15/2021

IT Help Central

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

ITHC


