This is a five-round tournament that will be held on campus over the course of two days. If you are interested in registering for the event and playing some competitive chess, please reach out to Knight Raider Officer Ryan McCrea (ryamccre@ttu.edu). Ryan will provide relevant details as to location of the event, registration info, starting times for each round, and the time control being used for the games.

Boards, pieces, and clocks will be provided.

We welcome players of all skill levels.

Posted:

11/15/2021



Originator:

Jeff Day



Email:

jeff.day@ttu.edu



Department:

Texas Tech Chess Program





