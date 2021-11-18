MUSI 2000 “Group Guitar Class” will introduce students to the foundations of performing a nylon-string guitar in the classical manner. This course aims to provide each student with the foundations for guitar playing in general, emphasizing classical guitar techniques. Students will also be instructed in reading musical notation, guitar chord diagrams, and tablature. The format of the class is a synthesis of lectures, practice, and group performances.

To register, the student must provide their own classical (nylon-string) guitar. No previous experience is required. The goal of this course is that the student will have a solid foundation to move towards any other style of guitar playing upon completion of this course.

Class Meets Tuesday & Thursdays 12:30-1:50 p.m.

More information: Adolfo Estrada (a.estrada@ttu.edu)

OPEN TO ALL STUDENTS FROM ACROSS THE TTU CAMPUS