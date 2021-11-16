Check out our post on Instagram and Facebook @YellowCapedRaiders for more details.
Basket 1: Assorted Nylabones, Benebones, treats
Basket 2: Assorted Nylabones, Benebones, treats, toys
Basket 3: Assorted Nylabones, Benebones, treats, Kong items
Basket 4: Assorted Nylabones, Benebones, treats, toys
Basket 5: Bullymake box
Additional Prizes: $100 Tractor Supply gift card
Tickets are $2 each for the Bullymake box, $3 each for baskets 1-4, and $5 each for the gift card.
Payment will be accepted through our treasurer and can be sent to
Venmo: @aubburr
Cash App: $aubburr
Zelle: yellowcapedraiders@gmail.com
Put "raffle" in the memo and which basket you want your tickets to be entered in.
