Check out our post on Instagram and Facebook @YellowCapedRaiders for more details.

Basket 1: Assorted Nylabones, Benebones, treats

Basket 2: Assorted Nylabones, Benebones, treats, toys

Basket 3: Assorted Nylabones, Benebones, treats, Kong items

Basket 4: Assorted Nylabones, Benebones, treats, toys

Basket 5: Bullymake box

Additional Prizes: $100 Tractor Supply gift card



Tickets are $2 each for the Bullymake box, $3 each for baskets 1-4, and $5 each for the gift card.

Payment will be accepted through our treasurer and can be sent to

Venmo: @aubburr

Cash App: $aubburr

Zelle: yellowcapedraiders@gmail.com

Put "raffle" in the memo and which basket you want your tickets to be entered in.





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.