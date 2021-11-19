Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, will present Fall Dance Festival November 19 and 20 at LHUCA's Firehouse Theatre (511 Ave K). Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets for Fall Dance Festival are $15 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets to in-person performances are available for Texas Tech students.





For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.