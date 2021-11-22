Do you want to know what makes some sentences grammatical but others ungrammatical regardless of the language? If you want to find out the answer, then please consider taking ENGL 5338 Syntax in Spring 2022. Taking this course will require no prior knowledge of linguistics or syntax.

Course title: ENGL 5338 Syntax (CRN: 60696 for onsite; 61350 for online)

Days/times: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 12:30 - 1:50 PM

Modality: Hybrid (synchronous)

Syntax is a sub-discipline of linguistics that is concerned with sentence structure, i.e., how various types of phrases come together to generate grammatical sentences. This course aims to introduce fundamental principles of theoretical syntax and prepare students to take more advanced courses in syntax or apply the acquired knowledge to conduct research in other related disciplines such as semantics/pragmatics, language acquisition/teaching, literary studies, philosophy of language, and cognition.

Students will learn about (a) how to analyze morpho-syntactic data drawn from various unrelated languages; (b) how to formulate plausible hypotheses based on linguistic data; and (c) how to compare and/or evaluate different theories or hypotheses. Classes will be organized around lectures and discussions on select topics, which will include but will not be limited to syntactic categories, phrase structure rules, X-bar syntax, Case, and wh-movement.

Questions? Please contact Dr. Min-Joo Kim at min-joo.kim@ttu.edu.