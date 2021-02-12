Write-ins provide a protected time and space to get some writing done! We will have both onsite and online participants. Onsite, we will meet in the writing centers located on the third floor of Weeks Hall. Undergraduate students will meet in the Undergraduate Writing Center, and graduate students will meet in the Graduate Writing Center. Online, we will meet in Zoom. The Write-in will begin at 10:00 am and end at 2:00 pm. For onsite participants, snacks and a pizza lunch will be provided.

If you would like to attend, please fill out the

by noon on Tuesday, November 30th.