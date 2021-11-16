MUHL 5334 | Seminar in the History and Literature of Music: Classic Period

Talk about negative PR! How has the Classical Era in music—the era of the Enlightenment, the industrial revolution, and the American and French Revolutions—come to be dubbed “the most boring era” in music history by scholars and Reddit pundits alike? Why has the music of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven—music that was once associated with subversion and controversy—come to be seen as stuffy and even priggish? Why does the Classical Era, which gave us the symphony, the string quartet, public concerts, and instruments like the clarinet, so often get brushed aside in favor of supposedly more exciting eras?

In this course, we will explore all these questions and more as we look at music from Europe and the Americas between 1680 and 1815, paying special attention to the way that music became part of an increasingly global world. We will celebrate the profound role of people, places, and repertoires that have often been left on the margins of music histories during this time period. And we will listen to some great music that is anything but boring.

Course requirements: daily reading and listening assignments, discussion leading, journal entries, directed projects.

This face-to-face course is open to graduate students within and beyond the School of Music. It can fulfill grad-only academic course requirements for MM, DMA, and PhD Fine Arts—Music degrees, and it can fulfills the music history elective for MM and DMA degrees (discuss with your advisor).

Meeting times: Spring 2022, T/R, 9:30-10:50 a.m.

Instructor: Dr. Virginia E. Whealton (virginia.e.whealton@ttu.edu)