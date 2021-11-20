Join the Special Topics Program in leading high school students from around the world in topics that YOU find interesting! As a mentor, you would prepare a discussion for a small group (4-8) high school students. The groups meet weekly for an hour, and you can decide what meeting time is most convenient for you. Check out our website to apply and join our informational session if you are unsure if this program is right for you!

https://www.stemleafcorps.com/special-topics-program

11/19/2021



Anna Schmieding



Anna.Schmieding@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Date: 11/20/2021



Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/79932500181?pwd=WWVEbmgvKzNGbXVNT2E5dEZIS1hvZz09



