Registered TTU Student Organizations - earn money for your group's cause while supporting the arena's game day operations! 15-25 students needed per group for post-game pickup for select Red Raider and Lady Raider Basketball games. 1-2 hour commitment immediately postgame (time need varies pending your student group numbers and game crowd size). Join the arena team today - spots are limited! Contact Cindy Harper about scheduling your group @ cindy.harper@ttu.edu

11/16/2021



Cindy Harper



CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu



United Supermarkets Arena





