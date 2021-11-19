AWM Pizza Social on Friday November 19



The Texas Tech chapter of the Association for Women in Mathematics (AWM Raiders) will host a Pizza Social on Friday, November 19, 4PM - 5PM, in person, outside, behind the Experimental Sciences building, near the stone benches.The Association for Women in Mathematics was founded in 1971 as a professional society for women in mathematics. The AWM Raiders chapter organizes social and professional events for students. We support all genders traditionally underrepresented in math, and welcome EVERYONE from the TTU community to participate in our events.We hope to see you this Friday.

11/17/2021



Lourdes Juan



lourdes.juan@ttu.edu



Mathematics and Statistics



Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 11/19/2021



Behind Experimental Siences Building, near the stone benches.



Student Organization

