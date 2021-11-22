MALS 2300 satisfies the Multicultural Course Requirement as well as part of the MALS minor curriculum. For more information, contact Dr. Miguel A. Levario, This course is an introduction to the interdisciplinary field of Mexican American and Latina/o Studies. It will examine the history, culture, and politics of Latina/o groups: Mexican Americans, Puerto Ricans, Cubans, Central and South Americans. MALS 2300 will be offered as a "hybrid" course in Spring 2022. We will meet face-to-face part of the time with synchronous and asynchronous instruction online. It is a unique format that seeks to combine the benefits of both in-person and online formats.as well as part of the MALS minor curriculum. For more information, contact Dr. Miguel A. Levario, miguel.levario@ttu.edu or University Studies at Texas Tech University. Posted:

