Individuals with disabilities their families, and those who work with them are invited to a free tailgate event this Saturday, November 20th at 5:30 PM at Texas Tech University. Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Football Game starts at 7:00 pm. At this event information about COVID vaccines will be provided and attendees will have the opportunity to receive a COVID vaccine if they would like to do so. The event is for individuals with disabilities and those who support them. Come to the event, eat some food, and watch the football game. The first 25 attendees to the event will receive free football tickets to the game. Please RSVP to the event to ensure you have a spot, but walk-ins are welcome!

Attached is a flyer to advertise the event. Also attached is a map of Raider Alley to find the Tailgate, an itinerary of the tailgating event, and a parking map. For attendees, a free shuttle to take them from their parking to the tailgate will be running during the event.

This event is supported by the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities with funding provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Texas Tech University College of Education is planning the event. If you have any questions, please contact Nicole Noble at nicole.noble@ttu.edu. We hope to see you at the event!

This event is supported by the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities with funding provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



