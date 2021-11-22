Graduate Students, you can earn Graduate Certificate in Medieval & Renaissance Studies. The core course for the certificate, MRST 5301, Methods in Medieval and Renaissance Studies, is being offered in the spring (2022). In this course, you will be introduced to the world of medieval and early modern European studies. Guest speakers from history, art history, literature, French, Spanish, and music will give you a chance to learn how study of medieval and early modern cultures works in practice. You will get to engage directly in archival exploration, transcriptions, and printing projects. As a class, we will also participate in the TTU Humanities Center’s Anti-Racist theme as we consider the ways medieval and early modern scholars can redress misappropriations of the past in our teaching and engagement with the broader community. Register now! Thursdays, 2:00 - 4:50 PM (CRN: 45757; 65523D) The core course for the certificate,, is being offered in the spring (2022). In this course, you will be Posted:

11/22/2021



Originator:

Julie Couch



Email:

julie.couch@ttu.edu



Department:

English





