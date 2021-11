Red Raider Plaza will be closed for the winter as of today, Monday, November 22. Furniture and games will be removed. The space will reopen mid-Spring with new furniture, games, and landscaping!

Questions? Email studentunion@ttu.edu or call 806-742-4708. Posted:

11/22/2021



Originator:

Autumn Arthur



Email:

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





