As part of Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month, join the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement and Student Intersectional Leadership Council in a film screening and discussion of documentaries Two Spirits and Sweetheart Dancers. The screening will take place on Friday, November 19, 7 - 9 p.m., in the Student Union Building Mesa Room. The event is free and open to the Texas Tech and Lubbock community.





About the Films

Two Spirits (2009), directed by Lydia Nibley, interweaves the tragic story of a mother’s loss of her child with an exploration of the contemporary lives and histories of Native two-spirit people.

Sweetheart Dancers (2019), directed by Ben-Alex Dupris, follows indigenous dancers Sean and Adrian as they challenge the rulebook of San Manuel’s Native American Sweetheart Special by attempting to compete in the annual couple’s competition.