University Band is open to non-majors and is one of four concert bands in the Spring. Although we welcome musicians of varying levels, students should have previous experience on their band instruments (woodwinds or brass). The School of Music has a limited supply of instruments to rent, but please contact us if that is a concern. Percussionists should speak with us directly as percussion equipment is usually only made available for percussion majors. Please contact Daniel Lee with any questions at Daniel2019.Lee@ttu.edu