Join us for the Re-Treat Yourself Wellness Event. This is an online self-care event filled with fitness videos, journaling and other helpful tools and resources to take care of yourself. You have two weeks to complete this 3-day event and will close Dec. 2nd. If you are participating in the LiveWell rewards program you will receive two hole punches please show certificate of completion to front desk. Everyone will also receive $5 off any fitness service (Massage, CrossFit, Personal Training etc. deadline to redeem is Dec. 2nd, 2021) for completing this event please show Certificate of Completion to fitwell front desk. Go to: https://register.recsports.ttu.edu/Program/GetProducts to register. We look forward to your participation!