Join us for our Mental Health Expert Panel Discussion

Please join us as we hear from 3 mental health experts, Laura Nobles, Dr. Tyler Bradstreet, and Dr. John Cooley from our campus community. This is a great time to ask the questions you’ve always wanted to ask! With such diverse backgrounds, we’re confident these panelists will provide amazing insights, tips, and advice for all things mental health. 

January 27th from 2p-2:30p via Zoom 

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under “Happy Half Hours” or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu
Posted:
1/19/2022

Originator:
Kailey Kilcrease

Email:
kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


