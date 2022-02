Join us for Spring Book Club on Switch On Your Brain

Please join us as TTUHSC Counseling Center’s Associate Director, Kristie Collins, LPC-S, LMFT, leads a 3-part discussion on Switch on Your Brain. In this book, author, Dr. Caroline Leaf “shares with readers the "switch" in our brains that enables us to live happier, healthier, more enjoyable lives.” Session 1: February 23rd from 11a-12p Session 2: March 9th from 11a-12p Session 3: March 23rd from 11a-12p All sessions will be via Zoom. To register, please email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu Posted:

